SLO City Fire Department fundraises for nonprofit through Fill the Boot event

San Luis Obispo City Firefighters spent the day collecting cash donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association through a Fill the Boot fundraiser.

Community members were encouraged to drop donations in firefighter boots being carried around by members of the city fire department.

All donations will go towards supporting the Muscular Dystrophy Association's mission of empowering people living with neuromuscular disease.

Firefighters have collected funds as part of the fill the boot program to raise money for the organization since 1954.

"To be able to give back in this kind of capacity is extremely humbling,” said Nathan Williams, a San Luis Obispo City Firefighter. “It's just something that, to be able to know that we can take our position, the recognition that we work so hard to get and be able to use that to impact others and give back in that kind of way is a humbling thing to be able to do."

Since 1950, the association has spearheaded efforts to transform the lives of people with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and other neuromuscular diseases.

Donations go towards local families and help fund groundbreaking research.