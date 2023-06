San Luis Obispo City Fire is hosting a "Wildfire Readiness Night" to inform locals about risks in the community and how to best prepare for them.

It runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. tonight.

The informational meeting will be held at the County Library on 955 Palm Street.

At the event, you will get the chance to hear from fire department officials on how you can be better equipped for a wildfire.

This comes as fire season quickly approaches.