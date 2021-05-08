SLO City Fire knocks down vehicle fire threatening home

The San Luis Obispo City Fire Department knocked down a vehicle fire that was threatening a home Saturday afternoon.

According to fire officials, authorities received initial reports of the car fire at approximately 12:44 p.m. on the 800 block of Skyline Drive east of the Bishop Peak trailhead in San Luis Obispo.

One truck, engine and a battalion chief responded to the incident, according to the fire department.

Officials said fire crews knocked down the vehicle fire before it could extend into the garage.

There are no reports of injuries, according to fire officials.