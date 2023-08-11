SLO City Fire receives wildfire prevention, preparedness grant

The San Luis Obispo City Fire Department has received a grant to help with wildfire prevention and preparedness.

The approximately $15,000 grant from the California Fire Foundation will go toward hazardous vegetation removal and outreach to the Spanish-speaking community.

"The City of San Luis Obispo has been leaning in and trying to reduce the threat of wildfire by removing some of the hazardous vegetation, so a lot of that is dead and downed vegetation that's been sitting around that needs to be removed, and so some of this grant funding is gonna help us go in there, take that out, reduce the threat of wildfire in especially hazardous areas," said City of San Luis Obispo Emergency Manager James Blatter.

The vegetation removal will be focused on the area near San Luis Drive.