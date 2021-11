SLO City Firefighters are responding to a two-car crash Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at around 9:20 a.m. at the Calle Joaquin and Los Osos Valley Road intersection.

Fire officials say two cars are involved in the crash. One vehicle turned on its side and two people suffered minor injuries.

The intersection is blocked, first responders ask drivers and pedestrians to stay clear of the area as crews work to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.