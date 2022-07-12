SLO City Fire sends crew to fight Yosemite's Washburn Fire

Four crew members and a medic truck left San Luis Obispo and headed northeast toward Yosemite National Park Tuesday morning.

The crew is part of San Luis Obispo City Fire Department and is joining firefighters battling the Washburn Fire, which has burned over 3,000 acres in the southern section of Yosemite.

By Tuesday morning, the fire was 22% contained.

In a tweet, SLO City Fire said the the four crew members heading to the fire include two paramedic/EMT teams that will be able to work around the clock in rotating shifts.

Fighting wildfire takes more than fire engines. Today the 4x4 Medic Rescue 1 is responding to the #WashburnFire to help provide Paramedic-level emergency medical services to the fire line. #SLOCity pic.twitter.com/n2IUBm4rdN — San Luis Obispo City Fire Department (@SLOCityFire) July 12, 2022

SLO City Fire is sharing resources through the state's Mutual Aid System. Department officials say there are plenty of staff members locally to provide service to the city.