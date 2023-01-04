SLO City officials provide tips for winter storm preparation

City of San Luis Obispo officials is providing tips to the community to help prepare now for coming winter storms.

With the ground already well-saturated from recent rainfall, city officials say it is important to get prepared for potential flood impacts now.

To help prepare, the City of San Luis Obispo recommends:



Securing outdoor items

Avoiding driving, if possible (if you need to drive, use caution, and do not drive across flooded roadways)

Securing sandbags if in a flood-prone area (Get sandbag information in SLO)

Avoiding creeks and rivers

Preparing now by visiting www.slocity.org/prepare

For emergencies, community members should call 9-1-1. To report non-emergency problems, the following resources are available:

