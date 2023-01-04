Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SLO City officials provide tips for winter storm preparation

san-luis-obispo-city.png
KSBY
City of San Luis Obispo officials is providing tips to the community to help prepare now for coming winter storms.
san-luis-obispo-city.png
Posted at 1:36 PM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 16:36:29-05

City of San Luis Obispo officials is providing tips to the community to help prepare now for coming winter storms.

With the ground already well-saturated from recent rainfall, city officials say it is important to get prepared for potential flood impacts now.

To help prepare, the City of San Luis Obispo recommends:

  • Securing outdoor items
  • Avoiding driving, if possible (if you need to drive, use caution, and do not drive across flooded roadways)
  • Securing sandbags if in a flood-prone area (Get sandbag information in SLO)
  • Avoiding creeks and rivers
  • Preparing now by visiting www.slocity.org/prepare

For emergencies, community members should call 9-1-1. To report non-emergency problems, the following resources are available:

  • Non-emergency issues (24/7 non-emergency dispatch line): 805-781-7312
  • Electrical outages (PG&E hotline): 1-800-743-5002
  • Maintenance issues (Ask SLO): www.slocity.org/Ask. The city’s Ask SLO app is an easy and fast way to report and share photos of maintenance issues out in the community. City officials recommend downloading Ask SLO to a smartphone so that you have it when you need it. Ask SLO is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png