SLO City Warming Center to be open Saturday evening

For the second day in a row, the San Luis Obispo Warming Center at 40 Prado will be open on Friday evening due to the high chances of rain
Posted at 2:44 PM, Dec 03, 2022
The San Luis Obispo Warming Center at 40 Prado will be open on Saturday for the third night in a row.

Overnight guests will be provided a safe and warm place to sleep, a hot shower, and a hot meal.

Guest check-in is from 7 to 9 p.m. at 40 Prado Road. However, if someone leaves, they may not return that night.

The Warming Center closes at 6 a.m.

Current staff capacity allows for the provision of 20 warming center beds for this evening.

Guests must be in good standing with the 40 Prado Homeless Services Center.

40 Prado Homeless Services Center is open daily from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Individuals and families must complete an intake before utilizing services at 40 Prado Homeless Services Center.

