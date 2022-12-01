SLO City Warming Center to open

The San Luis Obispo Warming Center at 40 Prado will be open on Thursday evening due to the high chances of rain.

Overnight guests will be provided a safe and warm place to sleep, a hot shower, and a hot meal.

Guest check-in is from 7 to 9 p.m. at 40 Prado Road. However, if someone leaves, they may not return that night.

The Warming Center closes at 6 a.m.

Current staff capacity, allow for the provision of 20 warming center beds for this evening, additionally, guests must be in good standing with the 40 Prado Homeless Services Center.

40 Prado Homeless Services Center is open every day from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

COVID-19 precautions are in place (HEPA Filters, social distancing, facility mask requirement).

Service animals are allowed inside, and secure kennels are provided for pets who are not vaccinated or registered as service animals.

Smoking is permitted only in the designated smoking area.

The Warming Center currently needs donations of the following:

· Large trash bags

· Tents

· Coffee, tea, creamer, sugar

· Yoga mats & roll-up mattresses

· Instant noodles/Cup of Noodles (camping meals as well)

· Large backpacks

· New socks and warm gloves

· Rain gear/ponchos/umbrellas

· Warm clothing (pants/sweatpants, sweaters, & coats)

· Volunteers (sign up here)

· Gift cards (for gas, clothing, and food)

Warming Center donations can be dropped off at 40 Prado Road.

If you would like more information or would like to receive services, please contact 40 Prado directly at (805) 544-4004.