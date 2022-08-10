SLO Classical Academy to become the first designated LEGO Learning System school on the Central Coast

This fall, SLO Classical Academy High School (SLOCA) is partnering with LEGO to become the first designated LEGO Learning System school on the Central Coast.

There are schools in Los Angeles and San Jose using LEGO Education, but none in between until now.

"Over the past year, we've been very inspired by the passionate teachers at SLOCA and impressed by their vision and dedication to transforming their school into a hands-on, STEAM learning school by collaborating with LEGO Education," Stefanie Chaplauske, a LEGO Education liaison said in a press release. "We're excited to see their physical science and robotics programs grow."

LEGO Education will begin training a team of SLOCA teachers and staff on their campus this upcoming Monday through Wednesday, August 15th through 17th, before the start of their school year on August 29th.

SLOCA will be incorporating LEGOS into their hybrid and full-time curricula at all levels (preschool through high school), as well as offering additional STEAM-centered enrichment classes during their

optional Fridays.

From there, SLOCA will be offering after-school and weekend workshops for all SLO County students. This includes plans for a county-wide LEGO student challenge in partnership with local architecture firms.