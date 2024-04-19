SLO Co. Behavioral Health hosting awareness galleries at county libraries

The San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health Department announced a new partnership with County Libraries.

Free-to-attend "awareness galleries" aim to educate locals on mental wellness and substance use with the goal of overdose prevention.

“These partnerships allow us to connect with new community members who may need our support and services,” said County Behavioral Health Director Star Graber, PhD.

The galleries are at county libraries in Cambria, Los Osos and Nipomo and available in English and Spanish. For more information about behavioral health resources and services, visit slobehavioralhealth.org.