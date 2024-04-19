Watch Now
SLO Co. Behavioral Health hosting awareness galleries at county libraries

Eduardo Huijon Jr.
The County of San Luis Obispo Health Agency has released a new report that examines the current state of adult behavioral healthcare across the county.
The San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health Department announced a new partnership with County Libraries.

Free-to-attend "awareness galleries" aim to educate locals on mental wellness and substance use with the goal of overdose prevention.

“These partnerships allow us to connect with new community members who may need our support and services,” said County Behavioral Health Director Star Graber, PhD.

The galleries are at county libraries in Cambria, Los Osos and Nipomo and available in English and Spanish. For more information about behavioral health resources and services, visit slobehavioralhealth.org.

