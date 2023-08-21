SLO Co. child molestation suspect arrested in Montana

A child molestation suspect is now behind bars more than two years after an arrest warrant was issued for him out of San Luis Obispo County.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says David Paul Wilson, 41, was wanted for multiple counts of child molestation but was not able to be located after an arrest warrant was issued for him back in April 2021.

On July 28 of this year, the sheriff’s office says a report came in stating Wilson was living in the Helena, Mont., area.

After confirming the information, the 41-year-old was taken into custody July 30 by authorities in Lewis and Clark County and brought to San Luis Obispo County on Aug. 17, according to a sheriff’s office press release.

The press release states Wilson is suspected of sexual acts with a child under the age of 10, aggravated sexual assault of a minor and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.

The suspected abuse is alleged to have taken place over several years, according to the sheriff’s office, which previously said it would not be disclosing information on where the alleged abuse occurred in order to protect the alleged victims and their families.

The investigation into Wilson began in February of 2021.

While Wilson had a history of living in San Luis Obispo, the sheriff's office previously stated he also lived in the 5-Cities area, Nipomo and Santa Maria, among others.

