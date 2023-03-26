Watch Now
SLO Co. community health online survey deadline this week

This is the last week to share for San Luis Obispo County residents to share their perspective through the <a href="https://www.slohealthcounts.org/tiles/index/display?alias=survey" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000169-778d-d0dc-adff-77efca370000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1679864855012,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000181-6361-dd67-ada9-6f6b7a380000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1679864855012,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000181-6361-dd67-ada9-6f6b7a380000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://www.slohealthcounts.org/tiles/index/display?alias=survey&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000187-1fbf-daac-a1f7-dfbf69200000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;online community health survey&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000187-1fbf-daac-a1f7-dfbf691b0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">online community health survey</a>.
Posted at 2:09 PM, Mar 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-26 17:09:59-04

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials say they are counting on people to tell local leaders what makes it easier or harder to live a healthy life in SLO County through their online survey.

Those who wish to participate, may take this 15-minute survey and share their perspective on issues such as quality of life, availability of services, physical and mental health, and more.  

After participants complete the survey, they will be provided a separate website link to enter in a drawing to win one of four gift cards valued at $100.

The deadline is March 31.

