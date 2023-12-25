SLO Co. DA, fellow troops share holiday greetings from Kuwait

For many people in the military, their service to our country is keeping them away from home this Christmas.

That includes the 40th Infantry Division in Kuwait where public affairs released a video sharing warm wishes from troops.

Sgt. First Class Christopher Monk is from San Miguel. The father of three with a baby on the way shared, ”Happy holidays to my family back at home in San Miguel as well as everyone at Camp Roberts.”

Lt. Col. Dan Dow, who is also San Luis Obispo County’s District Attorney, said, “Shoutout to my family in Templeton, California and the entire County of San Luis Obispo. We hope that you have a wonderful holiday season.”

Dow is in the California Army National Guard and was deployed to the Middle East in September.

In photos shared with KSBY, Christmas Day for Dow involved a visit with camels, Santa, a meal with fellow troops and a Christmas Eve service. Dow says despite the 11-hour time difference, he and Monk were also able to call their families.

Dan Dow

Dow, who has served for 30 years in active Army, U.S. Army Reserve and Army National Guard, is expected to return home this spring.

