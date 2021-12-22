SLO Co. DA warns of new scam targeting delivery drivers

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow sent out a warning Wednesday about a new scam attempting to defraud delivery drivers.

The warning is for food delivery service drivers, such as those who work for Door Dash

According to the District Attorney's Office, "recently in the Morro Bay area, a man called a Door Dasher claiming he was with "Door Dash IT." He said there was an issue and they needed the Dasher's login information. Then he asked for banking information. This man was a scammer."

The Dasher did catch on to the scammer and was able to make sure all of their accounts were secure while keeping the scammer on the phone. This Dasher did not lose any money but others were not so lucky, according to the DA.

The DA's office advises to never give out your login and password over the phone. A legitimate delivery service company will already have your information. Also, never give out your bank account login/password.

Here's what you can do if you are scammed: immediately change your passwords. Go to your bank, change your accounts and make sure your accounts are secure. Report scams to your local law enforcement agency. Make a report on these web sites: https://www.ic3.gov/ and https://www.ftc.gov/