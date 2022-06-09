SLO Co. DA's office auctions off expensive luxury items seized during embezzlement investigation

The San Luis Obispo County’s District Attorney’s Office is auctioning off items seized as evidence during a criminal embezzlement investigation.

The DA's office is in partnership with SLOCAL Estate Auctions, Inc. based in Morro Bay to auction jewelry, watches, sports memorabilia, designer shoes, handbags, artwork, and other items.

The District Attorney's Office wants to ease any concerns regarding the source of the auction items, making it clear that the items are not stolen property but rather purchased by a criminal defendant using funds she embezzled from her employer. Therefore it was the funds that were stolen, not the property.

The proceeds from the auction will be turned over to the victim of the embezzlement to offset a portion of his loss.

For many of the items the DA's office was able to locate receipts and other proofs of purchase and COA's (Certificate of Authenticity). The sale was approved by order of San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Jesse Marino.

The auction concludes Thursday night. You will find many items including signed sports and music memorabilia, designer shoes, jewelry, watches, artwork, and handbags.

To see details on this auction, click here.