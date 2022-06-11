SLO Co. destinations make LA Time's list for 101 Best Experiences in CA

The Los Angeles Times named the 101 best experiences in California and eight spots in San Luis Obispo County made the list.

First on the list is grabbing a bite to eat at San Luis Obispo's downtown farmer's market.

The LA Times also adds wandering the halls of Hearst Castle to the list.

Additionally, it recommends that you make your way to visit the elephant seals while you're in San Simeon.

Next on the list is Cambria's Moonstone Beach Drive.

The LA times also adds the Morro Rock and Pismo's Monarch Grove.

In San Luis Obispo, you will want to experience the Architecture Graveyard.

Rounding out the list is Sensorio's Field of Lights in Paso Robles.