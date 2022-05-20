SLO Co. kicks off Emergency Services Career Fair on Monday

San Luis Obispo County is kicking off its first annual Emergency Services Career Fair on Monday.

The career fair aims to boost interest in emergency service careers that include fire services, law enforcement, emergency medical services, dispatching, ranger services and emergency management.

It will be held on May 23 at the SLO City Fire Station 1 at 2160 Santa Barbara Ave. in San Luis Obispo from 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Organizers say they hope the career fair will be an annual event.

Emergency responders and agencies will be on site to discuss career opportunities with those who attend.

“Whether you’ve just graduated high school or have had a long career already, there are career opportunities for you in the emergency services field,,” SLO City Fire Chief Keith Aggson said in a release. “Diversity in our organization is a major goal of the department and city, and we believe improving diversity starts with increasing interest in underrepresented groups in our community.”

Organizers say the following agencies will be at the career fair: