SLO Co. libraries raising awareness for mental health & substance abuse

April is Stress Awareness Month and San Luis Obispo County libraries are focusing on mental health and substance abuse awareness.

The San Luis Obispo County's Behavioral Health Department has set up galleries on the topics of stress, drinking, cannabis and overdose prevention.

People can visit the Arroyo Grande, Atascadero and San Luis Obispo public libraries until the end of the month for more information and resources.

Community members can also ask staff at their local branch for more information.