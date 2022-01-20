SLO Co. non-profits to start Snip & Chip events for better animal wellness

Three San Luis Obispo County nonprofits are joining forces to fight pet overpopulation and improve animal welfare by providing free spays/neuters and low-cost wellness clinics.

The project is called Snip & Chip SLO and is a collaboration between SLO nonprofits Animal Shelter Adoption Partners (ASAP) and Animals in Need Fund along with Santa Barbara County's C.A.R.E.4Paws.

The first Snip & Chip SLO event takes place Sunday, February 20, at Nipomo Dog & Cat Hospital.

Services include providing free spay and neuter surgeries as well as low-cost vaccines, microchips and other critical pet care.

"San Luis Obispo County has too many unwanted pets," says ASAP's cofounder Terry Parry. "Over the years, various programs have increased pet adoptions, but that has not been enough. We have been at this long enough to know we cannot adopt our way out of this. By increasing access to free and low-cost spays/neuters, vaccines and microchips, Snip & Chip SLO will promote animal wellness and lower the number of unwanted litters of puppies and kittens born, which reduces intake numbers and euthanasia rates at our Animal Services shelter."

Snip & Chip SLO will organize several events, starting with Pet Wellness Clinics on February 20 and March 20 in Nipomo. During these veterinary teams aim to perform at least 150 spays/neuters.

Surgeries are offered by appointment, for free or at a low cost, to community members in need.

Appointment requests can be made at snipslo.org.

For more information about Snip & Chip SLO, including upcoming events, pet wellness services available, the partner organizations and how to volunteer visit this website.