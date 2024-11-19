SLO Co. Public Health Director weighs in on E. coli outbreak linked to bagged carrots

On Nov. 16, Grimmway Farms of California recalled multiple sizes and brands of bagged organic carrots after one person died and three dozen others were sickened in connection with the E. coli outbreak.

California is one of 18 states with a connection to the outbreak.

“One of the main areas of concern for someone with E. coli infection, and it mostly affects children, is something called hemolytic uremic syndrome," said San Luis Obispo County Public Health Director Dr. Penny Borenstein. "And that is when there is blood in the urine and it can actually affect the kidneys and cause kidney failure."

Dr. Borenstein says there are no treatments for E. coli infection, only supportive care such as anti-nausea medication and fluids.

“Some people do pretty well and recover very quickly," she said. "And some people, especially high-risk groups like young children, the elderly, people with immune system disorders, can have very bad cases."

The products were reportedly sold between mid-August and late October. They are likely no longer sold in stores but may still be in your home.

Brands include: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Marketside, Nature's Promise, O-Organic, President's Choice, Simple Truth, Trader Joe's, Wegmans, Wholesome Pantry, Grimmway Farms, Raley's and Sprouts.

“It seems to be an ongoing problem and it's somewhat alarming, especially when dealing with ravaged tables that people are cooking becomes really problematic and cross-contamination from that pathogen going from one service to another can be really, really challenging, especially on the home front," food expert Todd Wegman said.

According to Engstrom, E. coli can be passed through contaminated water. Local farmers say the bacteria grows once it's trapped, like in a bag.

Dr. Borenstein recommends washing surfaces the carrots have touched and throwing away any recalled items.

Most people infected with E. coli experience severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Symptoms start three to four days after swallowing the bacteria, according to the CDC, which states most people recover without treatment after five to seven days. If those symptoms persist and are severe, the CDC recommends contacting your health care provider.