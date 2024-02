San Luis Obispo County residents may notice some smoke in the skies due to prescribed pile burning in two locations this week according to CAL FIRE.

One is scheduled to take place near the 500 block of Ashby Lane and possibly Cambria Pines Road in Cambria.

The second one is scheduled to take place north of Pozo and west of Santa Margarita.

Burning is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. and conclude by 4 p.m. Smoke may be visible for a few days after pile burning has been completed.