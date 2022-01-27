SLO Co. searching for new health agency director

San Luis Obispo County is looking for a new Health Agency Director.

Current Director Richard “Michael” Hill is leaving to become the Public Health Executive for the Douglas County Health Department in Nebraska, according to San Luis Obispo County Administrative Officer Wade Horton.

Hill has held the position in San Luis Obispo County since May of 2018, overseeing the Behavioral Health Department, the Public Health Department, Animal Services, and the Office of the Public Guardian.

Shortly after he began, he spoke to KSBY about taking over the position and the changes to better care for mentally ill inmates following the death of an inmate.

His last day on the job is Feb. 18.

Horton says the county will open the position soon for potential replacements.