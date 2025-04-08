SLO Co. sees highest ever number of Valley Fever cases but it's 'not unexpected,' officials say

Public health officials in San Luis Obispo County are reporting a record number of Valley Fever Cases for 2024.

According to the health department, 482 cases were reported to the health department last year.

With 244 cases reported in San Luis Obispo County in 2023, the latest numbers are nearly double that and even up from the previous highest case count of 445 in 2017.

Health officials say the increase is not unexpected since following periods of drought and heavy rain, Valley Fever is known to increase.

“We’ve been working to ensure our healthcare providers and community know to be on the lookout for this disease and know how to reduce your risk. If you experience flu-like symptoms such as fever and cough for more than a few weeks, I recommend talking with your healthcare provider and asking to be tested for Valley fever, said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.

Valley Fever is caused by a fungus that lives in soil, including in San Luis Obispo County and the Central Valley region.

“When soil is disturbed—by wind, digging, driving, or other causes—people can breathe in dust that contains spores from this fungus, leading to infection. About 60 percent of people who become infected with Valley fever do not experience any symptoms and do not need treatment. Around 30-40 percent of people develop sudden flu-like symptoms and get well on their own in a few weeks without medical treatment. About one percent of people who have symptoms experience a more serious form of the disease in which the infection spreads throughout the body,” according to a press release from public health.

Health officials say while it’s impossible to avoid all exposure to dirt, the best way to reduce your risk of Valley Fever is to avoid breathing dust in the air and avoiding areas where a lot of dust may be present, including on windy days.

“If you need to spend time in a dusty area, take precautions such as wearing an N95 mask and dampening the soil to prevent it from drifting into the air. If you are driving in areas with high winds or visible dust, close your windows and set the A/C to recirculate,” health officials advise.

While dogs, cats, horses and other animals can also become infected with Valley Fever, health officials say it cannot be spread from one person to another, and the same goes for animals.

KSBY reached out to Santa Barbara County Public Health for information on Valley Fever cases there and is waiting to hera back.