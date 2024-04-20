SLO Co. Sheriff: Two people found dead at a Heritage Ranch residence

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after two people were found dead at a residence in Heritage Ranch Friday afternoon.

Officials said a 58-year-old man was reportedly found dead in the driveway of his home in the 1900 block of Willow Brook Lane.

Detectives said it appears that the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the press release, deputies found a 54-year-old woman dead inside the home she shared with the man.

Officials believe the woman has been deceased for an extended period of time.

Deputies said the cause of her death is currently unknown and pending autopsy.

The names of the man and woman have not been released.