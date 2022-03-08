SLO Co. Sheriff's deputies search for missing at-risk Heritage Ranch man

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies are searching for an at-risk missing person out of Heritage Ranch.

Deputies say Clayton Endes, 32, was reported missing on Sunday by a family member.

The family member told deputies that they last had contact with Endes on Friday and they believe he was having a mental health crisis.

Deputies responded to his residence in Heritage Ranch. Deputies say he was not there but his vehicle was in the driveway and he had left his personal and work phones at the home.

Neighbors to deputies that Endes had asked them if they could look after his dog for a couple of days while he went on a walkabout. Endes was last seen by his neighbors near his backyard in a creek bed.

Deputies say Endes was last seen wearing all black clothing with a black jacket and black beanie.

Endes is 5' 10" tall, 190 pounds, bald with blue eyes.

The Sheriff's Search and Rescue team has been searching the area since Monday morning but their search has not been successful and they are asking the public's help to find Endes.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, contact the Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550.