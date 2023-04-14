SLO Co. Sheriff's Office holds awards ceremony

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies were awarded for their services in a ceremony held Thursday morning.

Detectives were recognized for their work on the case of the missing 15-year-old girl who was kidnapped and taken to Mexico.

They received meritorious services awards for safely locating and returning the girl and arresting two suspects.

Distinguished service medals also went to deputies who were among the first to respond in 2021 when a San Luis Obispo police detective Luca Benedetti was shot and killed in the line of duty.

"Many, today earn their award for heroic acts. This is our chance to present in front of their family and recognize them for what they have done for this community," Sheriff Ian Parkinson of the SLO Co. Sheriff's Office told KSBY.

Volunteers were also awarded for their time and service.