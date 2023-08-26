SLO Co Sheriff's Office warns residents of scammers impersonating them

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of scam callers trying to impersonate them.

Officials said they received several reports that someone claiming to be from the Sheriff's Office had contacted individuals to inform them there was a warrant out for their arrest.

The phone number that scammers used would then direct callers to a fake sheriff's office phone tree, deputies said.

Residents were reportedly informed that they could clear the warrant by making a cash transfer or through a debit card or gift card.

The Sheriff's Office would like to remind residents that they would not contact residents by phone regarding a warrant.

They would also never request money or gift cards instead of bail.

If you receive a call like this, please report it to your local law enforcement agency.