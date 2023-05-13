SLO Co. Sheriff's Rodeo returns Saturday night

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Rodeo is back for its second year.

Community members are invited to watch some of the best cowboys and cowgirls from all over the state compete in events like team roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, breakaway roping, and team sorting.

Event organizers say new to this year's rodeo is bull riding which will showcase some of the top bull riders in the sport of rodeo including world champion bullfighter Alex McWilliams.

The rodeo will take place at the Paso Robles Event Center on Saturday from 6 to 11 p.m. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m.

There will be a concert following the rodeo at 9 p.m. featuring Nashville recording artist Filmore.

