SLO Coast Wine Classic makes its in-person return.

The SLO Coast Wine Classic made its return with an in-person event for the first time in over two years on Saturday, April 2.

It was held at Dinosaur Caves Park in Pismo Beach and featured two wine tasting seminars, a sparkling wine reception, a three-course catered winemaker lunch, followed by a premier wine and lifestyle auction.

“This is awesome timing for this event because we just recently approved for the new SLO Coast AVA and we’re in the heart of the SLO Coast here," Chamisal Vineyards General Manager, Fintan Dufresne said.

The event highlighted the sustainable farming and winemaking of SLO Coast Wine's member wineries that help to preserve coastal vineyards and wines for future generations.