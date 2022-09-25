SLO community rallies in support of Iranian women amid nationwide protests

Around 50 people gathered outside of the Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa for a candlelight vigil.

Attendees brought signs and flowers to honor Mahsa Amini, who died under Iran’s morality police last week.

Amini was arrested in Tehran for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly.

Outrage has sparked around the world with rallies taking place outside of the United Nations headquarters in Iraq and even at the White House in Washington, D.C.

It is unclear how many people have died in protests taking place in Iran.

According to NBC News, Iran State Television reported 41 deaths related to protests going on in the past week.

There are also reports of internet service being shut down.

“Women all around the world deserve freedom, and they deserve a right to choose and they deserve for their lives to be appreciated and honored and loved,” said a demonstrator in San Luis Obispo who asked for her name to not be disclosed due to safety reasons.

The vigil's organizer in Downtown San Luis Obispo had a powerful message for Iran's government.

“If they can just see the pain and suffering that they cause to their people,” she said. “Support their people, rule back these oppressive laws that they have in place particularly for their women, particularly the morality police, ‘I mean just give us room to breathe.’”

Demonstrators also expressed their concerns over the lack of communication with their loved ones living in Iran because of the lack of internet access.