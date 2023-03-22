SLO County Administrative Officer Wade Horton resigns

The San Luis Obispo County Administrative Officer Wade Horton has resigned after more than 5 years of service, county officials announced Tuesday.

The County Board of Supervisors accepted Horton's resignation from his position n a closed session Tuesday.

“We can’t thank Mr. Horton enough for his honorable and committed dedication to the County of San Luis Obispo," John Peschong, the Board of Supervisors Chairman said. "He is a true public servant that has made a real difference in the County throughout his tenure."

Horton joined the county's Administrative office as the County Administrator in 2017, according to the press release. Before that, he had served as the County's Public Works Director and the Deputy Director of Utilities/ Water for the City of San Luis Obispo.

The reason behind his resignation has not been disclosed.

“It has been an absolute privilege to serve the Board, organization and residents of San Luis Obispo County for the last 8 years,” Horton said. “I am proud of all we have accomplished together."

The County will soon open a nationwide search for a new County Administrative Officer, officials said. His last day will be May 1st.