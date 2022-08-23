Watch Now
SLO County agriculture product value exceeds $1 billion in 2021

FILE - Fresh-picked strawberries are shown. (AP Photo/File)
Posted at 12:43 PM, Aug 23, 2022
The value of San Luis Obispo County agricultural products hit a record high in 2021, exceeding $1 billion for the second time in 10 years, according to San Luis Obispo County's Agricultural Commissioner.

The total agricultural value reached $1,081,952,000 in 2021, according to data provided by the agriculture department. The last time San Luis Obispo agricultural products were valued at more than $1 billion was in 2018.

The fruit and nut category saw the most significant increase (18%) in valuation. All top three crops by value — strawberries, wine grapes, and avocados — were from this category.
Strawberries reached their highest valuation in county history at almost $320 million.

Meanwhile, county data showed that the animal industry and field crops sector suffered a 7.3% and 26.3% decrease in valuation respectively. The two industries struggled greatly due to "severe drought conditions", county documents said.

