SLO County Airport prepares for TSA's busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is preparing for the busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record.

KSBY talked to locals and visitors at SLO County Airport about their experience with the record-breaking number of travelers and the delays caused by an atmospheric river.

The TSA expects to screen 18.3 million people from Nov. 26th to Dec. 2nd— an increase of about 6% from this time in 2023.

The agency says passenger volumes reached record highs in 2024, with an increase of 17% since 2022.

“We do expect to have large numbers of folks here in the terminal from now until next weekend,” said Courtney Pene, Department of Airports Deputy Director at SLO County Airport.

Pene says the atmospheric river impacting parts of the west has affected some flights.

“Weather is impacting some flights, especially going to San Francisco and Seattle right now,” Pene said. “We're just asking people to pack your patience. Everybody's trying to get somewhere.”

One traveler visiting from Portland says she was impacted by the delay.

“I was up north in Portland, and so the weather was decently bad. But the airport did a great job taking care of everybody,” the traveler told KSBY.

The TSA reports that the three busiest travel days will be the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, as well as the Sunday after the holiday.

The agency expects to screen more than 2.8 million people on Nov. 26, 2.9 million on Nov. 27, and more than 3 million on Dec. 1.

“I tend to find that people are in pretty good spirits during holiday travel, so I don't mind the crowds and the long lines,” said Emily Brake, a visitor from Colorado. “I find it to be completely worth it to spend time with my family”

SLO County Airport officials say travelers should arrive two hours before departure to ensure that they have time to park, check in with TSA, and relax before their flight.