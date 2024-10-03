SLO County Airport to welcome its largest aircraft to date

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA — The SLO County Airport is set to make history on Thursday when Alaska Airlines’ Boeing 737-800 arrives from Seattle.

The airport reports this will be the first time an aircraft of this model and size will touchdown at the airport, with the 737 being more than double the size of the typical 76-passenger aircraft currently serving the airport.

This significant expansion of service marks a new chapter in the airport’s ongoing growth, further enhancing travel options for the community, according to the airport.

“We are proud to welcome the first Boeing 737-800 to SBP,” said Courtney Johnson, Director of Airports. “This event reflects the increasing demand for air service in our region and highlights our ability to accommodate larger aircraft. We’re excited about what this means for our regional economy and reflects our strong partnership with Alaska Airlines as we continue to grow.”

“This larger aircraft allows us to offer even more seats and a greater level of comfort for travelers, while also reinforcing our commitment to providing seamless connections from the Central Coast to Seattle and destinations beyond,” stated John Wishmeyer, station operations manager for Alaska Airlines. “We’re proud to support the region’s growth and look forward to the future of air travel in San Luis Obispo.”

The plane is expected to land at the airport Thursday afternoon.

