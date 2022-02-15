SLO County allocating funds to help reduce community cat population

San Luis Obispo County Animal Services is allocating funds to help with the overpopulation of community cats throughout the county.

Animal Services is using $25,000 from Animal Services Trust Fund donations to help spay and neuter cats.

The fund is dedicated to animal welfare and spay and neuter efforts.

Animal Services Director Dr. Eric Anderson says the goal is to help stop the overpopulation of cats while keeping them where they are and out of the shelter.

"The trend now over the last several years here locally as well as around the country has been really to focus our efforts on establishing community cat programs that allow the cats to continue living healthfully and happily where they're at but not overpopulating and reproducing and expanding that population out,” Anderson said.

The surgeries will be done at Woods Humane Society’s locations in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero.