SLO County Animal Services seeks for more volunteers to foster kittens

The San Luis Obispo County Animal Services is looking for more volunteers to foster kittens.

Officials from the animal services said they are seeing fewer foster volunteers than in previous years. They currently have 8 people on the call list but ideally, they would like to have 30-40 volunteers.

Kayla Cardoza, Shelter Supervisor, said kitten season comes in about a month. The top priority right now is to get new foster volunteers trains so they can be ready for the newborn kittens.

Last year, the animal shelter had about 1,000 kittens come through the shelter.

Officials said the duties of a foster volunteer vary depending on how old the kitten is, some may require feeding every 2 hours while other kittens just need human interaction and to be played with.

The animal shelter would offer foster kits for families that want to help but may not have the resources. The kits would include bottles, litter, food and toys for the kittens.

Animal Services is also looking for donations. You can check out their Amazon Wishlist for ideas.

Click here for more information about becoming a foster volunteer.