SLO County Animal Services volunteers take dogs out of the shelter for the day

San Luis Obispo County Animal Services has a program where volunteers can take dogs out for the day.

John Zweemer has been volunteering with SLO County Animal Services for 8 years.

"It's not just about getting the dog for an outing, but to actually you know, learn about them and get them into the right home situation, not just a home," said Zweemer.

That's why he says outings like this are so important.

"He's a little bit more hyper in the shelter," said Zweemer, "But he is definitely relaxed out here."

Zweemer is on a team of about 12 volunteers who take the shelter dogs on what they call field trips.

He usually takes dogs to Santa Rosa Park, or to downtown SLO.

He tells me it's a good way to get the dogs seen by more people.

"We've had several dogs get adopted specifically because of some of the outings we were doing at the coffee shops and stuff," said Zweemer. "Not everyone likes coming to the shelter because it's a different situation and for some people it's super uncomfortable."

He says that a volunteer needs to have worked with the shelter for about 3 months before they can start taking dogs on outings.

"We all work together and chit chat with one another about some of the dogs that have started to become stressed at the shelter," said Zweemer, "and we try to focus on getting them out to just give them a break."

I spoke with a veterinarian about how that break can be huge for a dog.

"A shelter situation can be really scary. You know, there's a lot of animals in there," said Bonnie Markoff, the medical director at Animal Care Clinic. "They're in confined spaces, they're hearing other dogs, and then one thing we don't pick up on is they're putting out these pheromones, we call them fear pheromones. They are chemicals we cant smell, basically saying I'm scared, and that's what the animals are feeling from one another."

She says that dogs want to be outside just as much as we do.

"To be outside of the environment with a one-on-one relationship with a person, be out seeing other dogs and other animals and having good interactions with them is really really good for their psyche," said Markoff.

"The number one thing for me is to give the dogs a mental health break from the stressful shelter," said Zweemer.

Zweemer tells me animal services is always looking for more volunteers.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, or meeting Skippy, you can go to:

https://www.slocounty.ca.gov/departments/health-agency/animal-services/volunteer

