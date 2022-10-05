SLO County announces slew of pop-up vaccine clinics this fall

San Luis Obispo County Public Health is offering free pop-up clinics to make vaccines accessible to the community ahead of the winter months.
Free flu and COVID-19 shots are available across the county, from San Miguel to Nipomo, over the next month.
The twelve walk-in clinics do not require registration, and they are open to anyone, regardless of residency, income, insurance or immigration status, county officials say.
The scheduled clinics run through Nov. 9 and include the following locations:
- Morro Bay Public Health Clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 6
- UCCE Auditorium in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday, Oct. 11
- Lillian Larsen Elementary in San Miguel on Wednesday, Oct. 12
- Nipomo Library on Tuesday on Tuesday, Oct. 18
- Santa Rosa Church in Cambria on Thursday, Oct. 20
- Iglesia Linaje Escogido in Morro Bay on Sunday, Oct. 23
- Grover Beach Public Health Clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 26
- Oak Park in Paso Robles on Friday, Oct. 28
- Vineyard Elementary in Templeton on Wednesday, Nov. 2
- Paso Robles Health Clinic on Thursday, Nov. 3
- Santa Rosa Academic Academy in Atascadero on Friday, Nov. 4
- Shandon High School on Wednesday, Nov. 9
"We're incredibly fortunate to have access to up-to-date protection as we look ahead to a potentially rough flu season and possible winter surge of COVID-19," Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer, said in a release.
Flu shots will be available to kids and adults ages 5 and older. Initial Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be available for those 5 and older, and updated Bivalent COVID-19 boosters will be available for those ages 12 and older. All the shots will be available at no cost, though availability will vary by location.
A full list of mobile clinics and details about the shots being offered is available online.
Health officials say it is safe to get a flu shot and a COVID-19 booster on the same day.