SLO County announces slew of pop-up vaccine clinics this fall

San Luis Obispo County Public Health is offering free pop-up clinics to make vaccines accessible to the community ahead of the winter months.

Free flu and COVID-19 shots are available across the county, from San Miguel to Nipomo, over the next month.

The twelve walk-in clinics do not require registration, and they are open to anyone, regardless of residency, income, insurance or immigration status, county officials say.

The scheduled clinics run through Nov. 9 and include the following locations:

Morro Bay Public Health Clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 6

UCCE Auditorium in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday, Oct. 11

Lillian Larsen Elementary in San Miguel on Wednesday, Oct. 12

Nipomo Library on Tuesday on Tuesday, Oct. 18

Santa Rosa Church in Cambria on Thursday, Oct. 20

Iglesia Linaje Escogido in Morro Bay on Sunday, Oct. 23

Grover Beach Public Health Clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 26

Oak Park in Paso Robles on Friday, Oct. 28

Vineyard Elementary in Templeton on Wednesday, Nov. 2

Paso Robles Health Clinic on Thursday, Nov. 3

Santa Rosa Academic Academy in Atascadero on Friday, Nov. 4

Shandon High School on Wednesday, Nov. 9

"We're incredibly fortunate to have access to up-to-date protection as we look ahead to a potentially rough flu season and possible winter surge of COVID-19," Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer, said in a release.

Flu shots will be available to kids and adults ages 5 and older. Initial Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be available for those 5 and older, and updated Bivalent COVID-19 boosters will be available for those ages 12 and older. All the shots will be available at no cost, though availability will vary by location.

A full list of mobile clinics and details about the shots being offered is available online.

Health officials say it is safe to get a flu shot and a COVID-19 booster on the same day.