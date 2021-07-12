SLO County asks the public for feedback on redistricting

The San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors has set a date for its first public hearing as it looks ahead to redistricting.

The public hearing is set for July 20 at 1:30 p.m. The county invites people to share their comments online, in-person, or on the phone.

The community meeting will be a platform for public comments and ideas as San Luis Obispo County redraws boundaries across the county's five supervisorial districts.

These public comments will influence which neighborhoods and communities will be grouped together while electing a member of the Board of Supervisors. Residents can share input on how to best represent their community, the county says.

Each of the five districts elects one member to the Board of Supervisors. Every ten years, district lines are redrawn to ensure that each district represents an equal population.

Population numbers will be updated to match the 2020 U.S. Census data. The redistricting will comply with the Voting Rights Act and state requirements.

For information on how to participate, the county recommends visiting their website.