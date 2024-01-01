SLO County bars prepped for '2nd booziest holiday of the year'

In preparation for one of the biggest drinking holidays of the year, bars from San Luis Obispo to Paso Robles have protocols in place to ensure their patrons get home safely.

San Luis Obispo's downtown barcade, BA Start, has been open since November of 2022 and is geared up for their first New Year's Eve celebration — fit with drinks at the door, arcade games and live entertainment.

While the bar doesn't serve hard liquor, owner Rob Peterson said they still have security at the door to ensure no patrons enter the facility too intoxicated.

"We have a doorman that will be checking for that. I mean, nothing changes in terms of safety. Safety practices are always being applied no matter what day it is," Peterson said.

In North County, safety is just as big of a priority. Bartender Jason Gomez of The Pour House in Paso Robles said part of his training to become a bartender included learning when to refuse service.

"We have a good idea of how to serve here, so we want to make sure that we're not serving intoxicated people," Gomez said.

He added that they can and will call ride services for those who aren't capable of driving home safely.

However, he also recommends using a designated driver if possible.

"Use your community of friends to help each other out to make sure that your friend isn't driving intoxicated," Gomez said.

For those interested in attending either New Year's Celebration, see the details below:

BA START - San Luis Obispo:



$50 entry fee

Can purchase tickets at door

21+ only

9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Admission includes a drink at the door, food, live music, and $10 in tokens

The Pour House - Paso Robles:

