Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

SLO County Board of Supervisors meeting returns to Zoom

The public can participate in the meeting virtually, the county says.
items.[0].image.alt
SLO County
SLO County.png
Posted at 9:18 AM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 12:18:39-04

San Luis Obispo County has announced the upcoming Board of Supervisors meeting will take place via Zoom.

The announcement is a reaction to the increase of COVID-19 cases seen around the county. The county also cited the Governor's Executive Orders relating to public meetings during the pandemic.

The upcoming meeting will be at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Participants can visit the Zoom link and review the meeting agenda in advance.

The county says the Board of Supervisors will be accepting public comments online and by mail.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY_USH_480x360.png

You Could Win 4 Tickets!