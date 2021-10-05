SLO County Board of Supervisors to discuss clerk-recorder applicants on Tuesday

The selection process for a new County Clerk-Recorder will be discussed again during Tuesday's San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Former County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong resigned in early July, resulting in a vacancy for the rest of the term ending in January of 2023.

The Board of Supervisors established a County Clerk-Recorder review committee to vet applicants for the interim position.

The committee looked at 44 applications and passed along three of those to the board for interviews.

The three applicants were reportedly the only ones with experience in elections.

The board, however, directed staff to include four additional candidates but the review committee rejected the idea.

The discussion will pick back up Tuesday during the Board of Supervisors meeting that begins at 9 a.m.

For details on how to watch the meeting, click here.