SLO County CASA director retiring after 19 years

The executive director of the CASA of San Luis Obispo County has announced her retirement.

Teresa Rothe Tardiff will be leaving the organization after 19 years, the nonprofit said in a statement on Saturday. Tardiff, an attorney who worked as Program Director at CASA before becoming Executive Director in 2005, says she is proud of the work the group has accomplished.

"During my 19 years [...] we have recruited and trained hundreds of volunteers, who have worked tirelessly to improve the lives of local children," Tardiff said in a statement. "I am proud of what we at CASA have accomplished, thankful to the CASA staff and especially the volunteers for standing up in the court and community for foster children."

Among the successes Tardiff counts during her time at the organization are securing millions of dollars to keep their mission going, developing a positive reputation with donors and maintaining a team of local volunteers.

Following her retirement, Tardiff says she plans to stay local to San Luis Obispo.

"I plan to spend time with family and friends," Tardiff said, "especially outdoors, with my dog, Tali."

The CASA of San Luis Obispo County was first started in 1993. It is part of a network of 44 CASA programs in California.

Each CASA program provides advocacy in court for children who have been abused and neglected, including many in foster care.

To learn more about volunteering at CASA, you can sign up for a scheduled Zoom information session online.