SLO County Clerk-Recorder to resign for job in another county

San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong is resigning.

Gong says he has accepted a position as the Deputy County Clerk-Recorder for Contra Costa County. His last day in office in San Luis Obispo County will be July 2.

Gong first accepted the position of Assistant County Clerk-Recorder for San Luis Obispo County in 2005, then was elected County Clerk-Recorder in 2014.

He says the move will put him closer to his family and his elderly parents, who he was unable to visit for more than a year and a half because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When I moved to SLO County, I realized that I would be moving quite a distance from my family, but my focus was on raising our young family, but now that they are grown up, my focus has shifted to my elderly parents," Gong said.

Gong adds that he recently filled two deputy director leadership positions in the Clerk-Recorder department and believes he is leaving the department in good hands.

"We are at full capacity, staff-wise, and I know I am leaving the office in great hands with equally committed and dedicated staff through the transition," he said.