SLO County conducting siren tests

Starting Monday, San Luis Obispo County will be conducting an annual maintenance of the Early Warning System sirens.

The tests are done in coordination with PG&E.

In the coming weeks, crews will be working on sirens in south San Luis Obispo County, mainly near Arroyo Grande and HWY 227.

Sirens will be inspected and tested to make sure the system is ready for a possible emergency.

The sirens will undergo a low-volume “growl test”, which will be heard for a few seconds.

131 sirens will be inspected and tested in total. Crews will be testing the sirens though July.

The siren maintenance will be conducted Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.