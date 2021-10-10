SLO County COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Oct. 11

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is closing all four of its COVID-19 testing sites on Monday, Oct. 11 in observance of Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

This includes the county testing sites in Grover Beach, Morro Bay, Paso Robles, and San Luis Obispo. These sites will fully reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Anyone can get tested for COVID-19 by making an appointment at www.emergencyslo.org/testinglocations.

Local urgent care centers will still be open for those needing to be tested on Oct. 11. For a full list of urgent cares offering testing in San Luis Obispo County, click here.