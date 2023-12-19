SLO County crisis hotlines see a drop in calls during the holiday season but calls they get are more intense

Seasonal depression can manifest itself as feelings of anxiety, depression, sadness, fatigue, loss, and loneliness that show during late fall or early winter. While the cause is still unknown, loss of sunlight, drops in seratonin, low vitamin D, and fluctuations in melatonin levels can contribute.

According to recent surveys, more than 10 million Americans admit to being affected by seasonal depression.

Crisis hotlines in SLO County say they actually see call numbers drop during this time of the year, but the calls that they get are more intense.

“People who are feeling depressed and lonely and are isolated feel a little bit more like, well, everybody's in the same boat, right? And then when the time changes and spring hits and people are getting outside and doing things and having fun, but the people that are feeling depressed still are having a hard time don't feel like getting out," explained Melanie Barket, Central Coast Hotline Program Manager for Transitions-Mental Health Association. "That's when the calls go up. “

According to the California Department of Public Health, the suicide rate in California per 100,000 people was 10.5 from 2018-2020. San Luis Obispo County’s rate was 16.2 with firearms being the leading cause of death. The state of California remains one of the states in the country with the lowest suicide rates.

“We are here 24/7," Barket said. "We have compassionate, kind crisis line specialists that will answer your call or text. We now offer 24/7 texting, and that is a huge deal because there's a lot of people, a lot of groups that will not call and texting is the way to reach them.”

While the Central Coast Hotline provides a helping hand and resources over the phone, the Crisis Stabilization Unit in San Luis Obispo offers a place for anyone experiencing a crisis. Licensed medical professionals typically see college students come through the door with finals being the culprit behind their stress.

If a person is experiencing a crisis, they act as the urgent care unit, offering what the person needs — either a medication assessment with a psychiatrist on call or even safe therapeutic rest with the goal to get the patient out within 24 hours.

Common ways to combat seasonal depression involve getting enough rest, avoiding isolation, practicing self-care such as meditation, physical exercise, and eating nutritious foods consistently while limiting alcohol intake.

To contact the Central Coast Hotline, call 1-800-783-0607.