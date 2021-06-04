SLO County DA investigator confronted man cutting down blue ribbons, Dow says

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow says his office is reviewing an incident in which a DA investigator confronted a man who was cutting down blue ribbons in downtown San Luis Obispo.

Community members had tied the ribbons around trees, signs and posts in honor of SLOPD Det. Luca Benedetti who was killed in the line of duty last month.

The incident reportedly happened on May 17. Dow says the unnamed investigator was driving Benedetti's widow through downtown when he spotted the man cutting down the ribbons near the area of Osos and Mill streets.

Dow says the investigator, who was dressed in civilian clothing, confronted the man and told him that what he was doing was illegal. The man then reportedly tossed a garbage bag full of the ribbons at the investigator and walked away.

Dow says the investigator reached for the man's face covering, pulling it from his face and scratching him in the process.

A short while later, the investigator reportedly saw the man removing blue ribbons from parking meters downtown. This time, Dow says the investigator identified himself as a peace officer, detained the man, and called police.

Officers reportedly spoke with the man who was apologetic and they allowed him to leave without any charges or citations.