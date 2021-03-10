SLO County DA welcomes furry staff member

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office has a new staff member dedicated to comforting witnesses and victims of crime.

Edgar is a three-year-old yellow Lab and Golden Retriever mix from Canine Companions for Independence.

The DA's Office says Edgar's specific duty will be to provide peace and calm at the Christopher G. Money Victim Witness Assistance Center.

He is also trained to assist clients with special needs.

Officials say a dog like Edgar would typically cost about $50,000 but Canine Companions provided him at no cost.

The organization is known for providing expertly trained service dogs to children and adults with disabilities.